Yoga Is A Workout, I Promise.

(Creative Commons)

Over the past few months, I’ve started practicing yoga regularly. Initially, it was simply because I didn’t have time to make it to the gym, and the local studio, Radha Yoga , was close by and had a schedule that worked with mine. Since practicing regularly, I have fallen in love with yoga—I have also gotten a major workout.

Growing up as a dancer, I was used to a group fitness setting; one instructor with multiple students. However, I used to view yoga as another trendy group exercise much like Zumba or spin classes—the latest trend in fitness. To be fair, there was a time when yoga was the way to get fit. But it is so much more than that. A lot of people often imagine yoga to be incredibly slow; that image is not inaccurate, but only one type of yoga among many. If you’re in the mood for a session that’ll keep you moving or might even make your legs quake a little afterwords, I suggest Vinyasa flow. After my first session I left sweating profusely and sore the next day, but don't let that fool you.

READ MORE: Going Beyond Your Limits With Arm Balancing

A “breath-synchronized-movement,” Vinyasa flow is a dynamic style that integrates rhythmic breath and movement. Your body moves with each inhale and exhale to build up heat, making each movement fluid throughout the practice. Vinyasa flow focuses on the breath more than anything, but all the while increasing strength and flexibility. Depending on your level, you’ll be experiencing a variety of poses (also known as asanas) to further your practice, with modifications as needed.

If something like Vinyasa isn’t up your alley, you can always try Hatha yoga. Hatha yoga is the practice of each asana. In this class you’ll be holding asanas with conscious breathing and mental focus. Hatha yoga will also focus on strength and flexibility, while also increasing body awareness and a sense of well-being.

READ MORE: Yoga Mats For The Design Junkie

It might not feel like it while you’re in practice, but yoga is definitely a workout. Due to the isometric movements and various poses, you will feel your practice the next day. Don’t fret—just like everything else, the more you go, the better you get. Not to mention the other plus of yoga is that each pose is meant to better your mind and your body. What’s not to love about that?

Both Vinyasa Flow and Hatha Yoga along with many more classes are offered at Radha Yoga LA, which is located at at 2316 Union Avenue in Los Angeles (next door to Nature’s Brew).

For more information such as a schedule or pricing, visit Radha Yoga online.

Reach Associate Arts + Culture Editor Dale Chong here. Follow her on Twitter here.