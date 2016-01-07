The Throwback Dress That’s Coming Back

If there’s anything we can depend on when it comes to clothes, it’s that fashion will always reinvent itself eventually. If jelly shoes and peasant tops weren’t enough to prove that point, just take a look at the resurgence of ‘70s trends like bell-bottom jeans and off-the-shoulder blouses.

Aside from the return of the ‘70s, there’s another major decade that’s been making its way back into our closets, be it with chokers and chunky heels or spaghetti straps, but nothing quite like the ‘90s slip dress.

Perhaps it’s the slinky material that makes it extra-sexy, or it’s the flattering cut that makes it perfect on just about everyone, but more than anything it might just be the simplicity of the dress that makes it a classic staple for the girl who’s planning on going out for any occasion.

Keep scrolling to find the our choices in slip dresses today.

Reach Associate Arts + Culture Editor Dale Chong here. Follow her on Twitter here.