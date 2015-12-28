What To Wear On New Year's Eve

New Year's Day is just around the corner and you know what that means? Dressing up for the last shindig of the year in order to welcome 2016! This is any fashionista's time to shine and really pull out a stunning ensemble. Here's some fashion inspiration for you still struggling on what to wear for the last night of the year

Party like it's 1920! Throw on a flapper-inspired dress to really show off your dance moves. All that fringe sauvely moving around will surely catch everyone's eye. The flappers knew what was up when it came to designing dresses to captivate audiences. There are many remixes of the 1920s dresses available practically at any fashion store. Add some classy pearls and throw your air up into a messy bun to give yourself a more modern look. (Creative Commons) Bling! Bling! Bling! Of course, you can always dress to shine, literally. Rhinestones, glitter or sequins is always a bold way to go on New Year's Eve. If you don't want to dress up from head to toe in glitter glam, you can always just add a touch of sparkle. A beaded headband matched with a bold solid color print dress will get the job done just as a full on sparkely dress. Either way, adding some bling to your outfit won't hurt. (Creative Commons) Lace Up! For all you classy girls out there, lace is definitely the way to go. Lace is the perfect balance of elegance and sexiness which explains why Kate Middleton is always wearing it. A fitted lace pastel or red dress will be the perfectly sophisticated way to turn heads at any party. (Grace Loves Lace/Creative Commons) Go Classic A simple black dress with cute little heels-done. Add a colorful festive "Happy New Years hat on" and you have a perfect NYE outfit. Add a touch of red lipstick and you have yourself a winning outfit. Audrey Hepubrn would give this look two thumbs up. (Creative Commons) The Jumpsuit The recipe to be a gorgeous bombshell is as follows: a jumpsuit, oversized animal print coat and high heels. This outfit is a remix of the old and the new. Jumpsuits are all the rage, yet hardly anyone ever wears them. Just by wearing the jumpsuit you will stand out in a sea of dresses. The oversized cheetah print coat is just to give you a touch of some vintage glam. (Wikimedia Commons)

