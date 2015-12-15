15 Songs From 2015 You Should Know

“Hello.” There were a lot of songs we grew to know in 2015. “Sorry,” but it was the “Same Old Love” as 2014, 2013, etc. So here are some tracks from 2015 that are far more “Worth It.”

“London” by Grace Acladna

A mixture of ethereal vocals, enticingly rhythmic beats and a lush sound, “London” is a track that will have you swaying in ways you never thought possible. Furthermore, Acladna’s EP, “Songs Of The Subconscious” is also brilliant.

“Willow Lane” by Ryan Adams

If there’s a song that tugs at the heart, it’s this one. Adams’ yearning vocals have you wishing that the nostalgia on Willow Lane would conclude.

“See You Again” by Elle King

From the opening guitar chords to King’s yearning, raspy vocals, this song tugs at feelings inside that you perhaps weren’t even aware existed.

“Ghosts” by BANNERS

Perhaps the next Coldplay, BANNERS is certainly a musician to watch in 2016. With “Shine A Light” already a radio hit, “Ghosts” is perhaps a more intense, emotional track that deserves just as much praise.

“Fast Lane” by Rationale

Akin to music’s version of a sweet Belgian waffle, this song will have you wondering why there is not a constant supply of such a wonderful thing. Also, the instrumental rift will have you bopping your head like you’ve never bopped before.

“I’m Yours” by Alessia Cara

A lot of love songs are simply overdone, whiny and have too much cheese (and not enough mac). The “Here” singer has crafted a song that is tastefully admirable in affection.

“Coming Home” by Leon Bridges

It’s only taken a few decades, but Motown has finally found a successor in Leon Bridges. His voice is akin to that of Otis Redding and Sam Cooke, whereas his songs are almost too tender. This track in particular will have you double-checking to make sure this was actually released in 2015.

“Love Like Ghosts” by Lord Huron

“All the spirits that I know I saw/Do you see no ghost in me at all?” *drops mic *

“Arm’s Length” by Kacy Hill

An unconventional indie/electro/pop song, “Arm’s Length” is intense and we love it. So does Kanye. Hill was a former background dancer for Yeezus and was then signed by his label, G.O.O.D. Music, once he realized she is a force to be reckoned with.

“Lose My Mind” by Wales

If you plan on actually finding your mind, listen to this song. Essentially, “Lose My Mind” is everything you could ask for in a indie-alt single with sublime beats and entrancing hymns. It’s pretty cool.

“Sentiment” by VÉRITÉ

The simple build from isolated vocals to a full-blown dance tune is stunning. It’s a track for lost, numb and complicit feelings.

“4EVER!” by LANY

The 80s may have concluded almost 30 years ago (!!), but LANY is bringing it back like it’s the greatest thing since all-you-can-eat sushi.

“Look At Me” by Arrow Benjamin

It’s quick. It’s raspy. It’s an alternate take on the R&B-pop hybrid. Newcomer Arrow Benjamin has a track that is bound to be a hit in 2016. Absolutely.

“NoLo” by Grace Mitchell

The first time I heard this song, I actually began nodding to the desktop in front of me. That's when you know.

